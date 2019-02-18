Coyotes' Richard Panik: Ruled out Monday
Panik (illness) remains back in Arizona and will miss Monday's road clash with Calgary.
The fact that Panik is not with the team would seem to be a good indication he won't be available for the second game of the club's back-to-back versus Edmonton on Tuesday, though he could still link up with the team. At the latest, the winger should be ready to play when the Yotes return home versus Winnipeg on Sunday.
