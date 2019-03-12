Coyotes' Richard Panik: Scores on ex-team
Panik found the net in the first period, scoring his team's only goal of the game in a 7-1 loss to Chicago on Monday.
Panik's first full season in Arizona has been right in line with expectations, as he hit the 30-point mark with his goal in this one. The goal snapped a three-game scoring drought and marked his most ice time in a game since Feb. 12, but don't read too much into his 18:05 on the ice, as most of that was after the game was decided.
