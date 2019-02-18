Coyotes' Richard Panik: Set to join team in Edmonton
Panik (flu) will rejoin the team in Edmonton ahead of Tuesday's road affair, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old missed Arizona's last game, slowed by the flu, but is set to rejoin the team ahead of its Tuesday clash with the Oilers. In 2018-19, Panik has 11 goals and 24 points in 54 games while averaging career highs in both even-strength and power-play ice time.
