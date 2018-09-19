Panik delivered a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 split-squad home win over the Kings.

Panik made headlines in April, when he received a citation for criminal trespassing at an Arizona bar, but the Coyotes addressed the situation internally and finalized their own investigation on the matter earlier this month. It will be important for the Slovak to stay out of trouble, as he's entering a contract year before having the option to walk as an unrestricted free agent next summer. Panik averaged nearly two full minutes on the man advantage following his trade from the Blackhawks last season, though all but three of his 19 points (through 35 games) were had at even strength. The winger totaled 35 points between the two clubs.