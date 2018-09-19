Coyotes' Richard Panik: Sinks power-play goal
Panik delivered a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 split-squad home win over the Kings.
Panik made headlines in April, when he received a citation for criminal trespassing at an Arizona bar, but the Coyotes addressed the situation internally and finalized their own investigation on the matter earlier this month. It will be important for the Slovak to stay out of trouble, as he's entering a contract year before having the option to walk as an unrestricted free agent next summer. Panik averaged nearly two full minutes on the man advantage following his trade from the Blackhawks last season, though all but three of his 19 points (through 35 games) were had at even strength. The winger totaled 35 points between the two clubs.
More News
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Coyotes issue statement on forward's legal matter•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Arrested in Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Factors into both of team's scoring plays•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Just four points in last 15 games•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Returning Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Expected back Thursday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...