Coyotes' Richard Panik: Tallies goal against Senators
Panik scored his second goal in as many games versus Ottawa on Tuesday.
After starting the season on a seven-game goal drought, Panik served as a healthy scratch for two games. The stint in the press box appears to have paid off, as the winger has goals in back-to-back games. If Panik continues to play on the top line with Clayton Keller and Alex Galchenyuk, he could get back to being the 20-goal scorer he waa in 2016-17.
