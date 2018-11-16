Coyotes' Robbie Russo: Called up from minors
Russo was promoted from AHL Tucson on Friday.
Russo joins the Yotes after Jason Demers suffered a lower-body injury versus Nashville on Thursday. If Demers is unable to play versus Boston on Saturday, either Dakota Mermis or Russo figures to slot into the blue line.
