The Coyotes recalled Russo from AHL Tucson on Monday.

The 26-year-old hasn't played a game at the NHL level since 2016 with the Red Wings, and has yet to record a point. Russo has recorded one goal and eight points with AHL Tucson this year in 23 games. Even if Russo enters the lineup for Tuesday's game against Calgary, he's unlikely to make an impact from a fantasy perspective.