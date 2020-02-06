Coyotes' Robbie Russo: Promoted from minors
Russo was called up from AHL Tucson on Thursday.
Russo's promotion comes as both Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) and Jason Demers (lower body) are dealing with injuries. Even if both guys can't go, Russo may find himself still in the press box as an emergency depth option. If the 26-year-old does play for the Yotes, it would likely come at the expense of Ilya Lyubushkin or Aaron Ness.
