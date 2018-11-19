Coyotes' Robbie Russo: Returns to Tucson
Russo was reassigned to the AHL's Roadrunners on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Russo got called up because Jakob Chychrun is dealing with a lower-body injury, and Jason Demers just suffered a knee injury. However, he didn't get placed in the lineup. Demers isn't returning anytime soon, but this might mean that Chychrun will be good to go Wednesday.
