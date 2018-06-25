Coyotes' Robbie Russo: Sent to Arizona
Russo was traded to the Coyotes on Sunday in exchange for a conditional 2019 seventh round pick.
Since being drafted by the Red Wings in 2011, Russo has appeared in just 19 career games with the team, as he has seen most of his ice time in the AHL with Grand Rapids. In 75 AHL contests last season, Russo recorded nine goals and 23 assists, and chances are the defenseman will spend a good chunk of next season in the minors as well.
