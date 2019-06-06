Russo secured a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Russo led the AHL Tuscon blueliners in scoring during 2018-19, racking up six goals and 33 assists over 67 contests. The 26-year-old has seen action in just 13 NHL games so far in his career, but continued offensive success could make him a candidate to claim an NHL roster spot in the coming seasons.