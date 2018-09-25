Coyotes' Robbie Russo: Waived for reassignment
Russo was placed on waivers for the purpose of sending him to AHL Tucson, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Russo tallied nine goals and 23 assists in 75 games with AHL Grand Rapids last season -- his third straight 30-plus point campaign in the minors. Sent to Arizona from Detroit for a 2019 seventh-round pick, it's certainly possible the Red Wings snatch the blueliner off the waiver wire; otherwise, he should clear and join the Roadrunners.
More News
-
Coyotes' Robbie Russo: Sent to Arizona•
-
Red Wings' Robbie Russo: Inks two-year deal with Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Robbie Russo: Gets qualifying offer•
-
Red Wings' Robbie Russo: Likely sticking in minors to start next campaign•
-
Red Wings' Robbie Russo: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Robbie Russo: Draws into first NHL contest•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...