Russo was placed on waivers for the purpose of sending him to AHL Tucson, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Russo tallied nine goals and 23 assists in 75 games with AHL Grand Rapids last season -- his third straight 30-plus point campaign in the minors. Sent to Arizona from Detroit for a 2019 seventh-round pick, it's certainly possible the Red Wings snatch the blueliner off the waiver wire; otherwise, he should clear and join the Roadrunners.