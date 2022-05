Knot signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Knot played with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk of the KHL in 2021-22, posting 17 points in 49 contests. The 27-year-old defenseman had spent all of his previous club experience in the Czech system, but it appears he'll make the move to North America next season. He'll likely contend for a roster spot in the Coyotes' training camp.