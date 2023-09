Dzingel signed a professional tryout agreement with the Coyotes on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Dzingel was in Carolina's camp last year on a two-way deal but didn't make the team. He instead spent all of 2022-23 at AHL Chicago, racking up 11 points in 22 contests. He'll get a chance to press for a bottom-six role with the Coyotes over the next few weeks, though strong performances from the team's prospects could see Dzingel fall short of making the roster.