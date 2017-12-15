The Devils traded Kujawinski to Arizona in exchange for Michael Latta on Thursday.

Kujawinski has yet to make his NHL debut since being drafted by New Jersey in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, so his chances of making a meaningful impact with any NHL organization are slim to none at this point in his career. This is a simple swap of organizational depth players that won't have any impact in fantasy circles.

