Coyotes' Ryan McGregor: Inks entry-level deal with Arizona
McGregor signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Thursday.
McGregor has been highly productive in the OHL over the past two campaigns, racking up 52 points and 145 points in 113 games. The 2017 sixth-round pick will likely report to Arizona's minor-league affiliate if/when the AHL resumes its season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.