Coyotes' Ryan McGregor: Inks entry-level deal with Arizona

McGregor signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Thursday.

McGregor has been highly productive in the OHL over the past two campaigns, racking up 52 points and 145 points in 113 games. The 2017 sixth-round pick will likely report to Arizona's minor-league affiliate if/when the AHL resumes its season.

