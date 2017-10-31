Wedgewood will draw his second start in as many days Tuesday, this time facing the Red Wings on the road, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet is going back to the well on the goalie who gave his team its first win of the season Monday, with Wedgewood's 28 saves on 31 shots against the Flyers having been just enough to squeak by through overtime. There definitely could be worse matchups for the Ontario native on the latter half of this back-to-back set, as Detroit has dropped six of its past seven decisions while averaging a mere two goals per game over that span.