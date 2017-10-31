Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Back for more after triumphant starting debut
Wedgewood will draw his second start in as many days Tuesday, this time facing the Red Wings on the road, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet is going back to the well on the goalie who gave his team its first win of the season Monday, with Wedgewood's 28 saves on 31 shots against the Flyers having been just enough to squeak by through overtime. There definitely could be worse matchups for the Ontario native on the latter half of this back-to-back set, as Detroit has dropped six of its past seven decisions while averaging a mere two goals per game over that span.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Barely escapes with overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Making start Monday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will suit up with new team Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Heading to desert•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Recalled by big club•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Placed on waiver wire•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...