Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Barely escapes with overtime win
Wedgewood set aside 28 of 31 shots and held off host Philadelphia for a 4-3 overtime win Monday.
Acquired from the Devils in a trade Saturday, Wedgewood was making his first start for the 'Yotes. He sailed through the first two periods but the Flyers ended up scoring three unanswered goals to force the extra frame before defenseman Alex Goligoski bailed out Wedgewood with the overtime dagger. So, how does one gain the trust of the coaching staff? The Canadian backstop has the answer, as he helped his team to its first win all season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Making start Monday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will suit up with new team Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Heading to desert•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Recalled by big club•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Placed on waiver wire•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Inks one-year deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...