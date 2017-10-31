Wedgewood set aside 28 of 31 shots and held off host Philadelphia for a 4-3 overtime win Monday.

Acquired from the Devils in a trade Saturday, Wedgewood was making his first start for the 'Yotes. He sailed through the first two periods but the Flyers ended up scoring three unanswered goals to force the extra frame before defenseman Alex Goligoski bailed out Wedgewood with the overtime dagger. So, how does one gain the trust of the coaching staff? The Canadian backstop has the answer, as he helped his team to its first win all season.