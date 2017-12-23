Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Beats Capitals in overtime
Wedgewood allowed two goals on 17 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Capitals on Friday.
The low shot total didn't allow the 25-year-old to improve his save percentage, but it was at least encouraging to see Wedgewood only yield two goals in a win. Coming into Friday, in each of his last three starts and six of his last seven appearances, Wedgewood allowed at least three goals. With Coyotes starting goaltender Antti Raanta struggling, it's very possible Wedgewood earned another start with this victory.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets starting nod against Capitals•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Picks up another loss Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Tipped for Sunday's start•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Burned for six goals against Bruins•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Falls to Knights in overtime•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...