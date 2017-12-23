Wedgewood allowed two goals on 17 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Capitals on Friday.

The low shot total didn't allow the 25-year-old to improve his save percentage, but it was at least encouraging to see Wedgewood only yield two goals in a win. Coming into Friday, in each of his last three starts and six of his last seven appearances, Wedgewood allowed at least three goals. With Coyotes starting goaltender Antti Raanta struggling, it's very possible Wedgewood earned another start with this victory.