Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Being checked for concussion
Wedgewood was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Sharks and placed in concussion protocol, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Wedgewood got the starting nod Tuesday since Antti Raanta stood between the pipes Monday against Chicago. Despite his struggles through the first 19 games this season -- .889 save percentage, 3.52 GAA and four wins -- Wedgewood performed admirably through 40:28 of ice time against the Sharks, yielding just one goal on 29 shots. More updates should be available after the game or Wednesday at the latest, and if Wedgewood is concussed, expect a recall to back up Raanta in Thursday's game against the Canadiens.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Starting Tuesday in San Jose•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Exploited by Kings in loss•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: In net Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Takes loss to Dallas•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will start Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Unleashed against Team Teal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...