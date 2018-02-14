Wedgewood was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Sharks and placed in concussion protocol, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Wedgewood got the starting nod Tuesday since Antti Raanta stood between the pipes Monday against Chicago. Despite his struggles through the first 19 games this season -- .889 save percentage, 3.52 GAA and four wins -- Wedgewood performed admirably through 40:28 of ice time against the Sharks, yielding just one goal on 29 shots. More updates should be available after the game or Wednesday at the latest, and if Wedgewood is concussed, expect a recall to back up Raanta in Thursday's game against the Canadiens.