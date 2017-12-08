Wedgewood gave up six goals on 32 shots in Thursday's loss to the Bruins.

It was a rough night for the 25-year-old, who picked up his second consecutive loss. The Coyotes were no match for the Bruins and Wedgewood was left out to dry as a result. Antti Raanta (upper body) is back to full health, so don't expect Wedgewood to see much crease time moving forward, especially after this lackluster showing. He's still a capable backup and owns a .908 save percentage in 12 appearances, but victories are rare on a young and developing Arizona squad.