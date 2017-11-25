Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Completing back-to-back set
Wedgewood will start for the second consecutive day Saturday, facing the Golden Knights at home, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The 25-year-old backstop performed admirably against the Kings on Friday, kicking aside 22 of 24 shots en route to an overtime win -- his second victory as a member of the 'Yotes. As for Vegas, it continues to defy the odds by holding a first-place standing in the Pacific Division (14-6-1) through 21 games. Wedgewood and his allied desert dogs will be taking this team seriously, especially since the Golden Knights are dropping 3.67 goals per game, good for third in the league.
