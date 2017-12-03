Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Continuing in crease
Wedgewood will defend the cage in Sunday's clash against the Golden Knights, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Sunday will mark Wedgewood's seventh consecutive start, having gone 2-3-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .917 save percentage in his previous six. Despite owning some strong numbers, it will be tough to justify including Wedgewood in fantasy lineups as long as he's playing behind a Coyotes team that is simultaneously allowing the most goals (3.45 per game) and scoring the second-fewest amount of goals (2.41 per game) in the league.
