Wedgewood will tend the twine for Tuesday night's game in Edmonton.

With Antti Raanta continuing to recover from an upper-body injury, Wedgewood will receive his third consecutive start despite getting lit up in his last outing against the Golden Knights. The 25-year-old hasn't been horrible for the most part, but he's been far from outstanding too and finds few chances to win with one of the least effective offenses in the league in front of him.