Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Draws third straight start
Wedgewood will tend the twine for Tuesday night's game in Edmonton.
With Antti Raanta continuing to recover from an upper-body injury, Wedgewood will receive his third consecutive start despite getting lit up in his last outing against the Golden Knights. The 25-year-old hasn't been horrible for the most part, but he's been far from outstanding too and finds few chances to win with one of the least effective offenses in the league in front of him.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets pulled in loss to Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Completing back-to-back set•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Fills in well in net•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets the start Friday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Fills in for injured Raanta•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Makes relief appearance Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...