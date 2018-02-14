Play

Wedgewood shouldn't miss any time after going through concussion protocol, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The 25-year-old goalie was entered into the protocol after a collision with San Jose's Timo Meier forced him out of Tuesday's contest. Despite the early exit, Wedgewood still picked up his first win since Dec. 22, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

