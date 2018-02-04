Wedgewood allowed six goals on 35 shots in Saturday's loss to the Kings.

The Coyotes couldn't get a single puck past Darcy Kuemper, but Wedgewood certainly didn't provide much stability for his team in net. Antti Raanta is the clear starter in Arizona and luckily his involvement in a rear-end collision Thursday was nothing serious. Wedgewood continues to show he's simply not a reliable backup netminder, suffering five straight losses and allowing a whopping 24 goals in that span. There are definitley better options out there if you require a backup goaltender.