Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Exploited by Kings in loss
Wedgewood allowed six goals on 35 shots in Saturday's loss to the Kings.
The Coyotes couldn't get a single puck past Darcy Kuemper, but Wedgewood certainly didn't provide much stability for his team in net. Antti Raanta is the clear starter in Arizona and luckily his involvement in a rear-end collision Thursday was nothing serious. Wedgewood continues to show he's simply not a reliable backup netminder, suffering five straight losses and allowing a whopping 24 goals in that span. There are definitley better options out there if you require a backup goaltender.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: In net Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Takes loss to Dallas•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will start Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Unleashed against Team Teal•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gives up six to Toronto on Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: In goal Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...