Wedgewood played well Sunday, stopping 42 of 45 shots, but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.

Wedgewood probably deserved the victory in what was his seventh straight start, but Reilly Smith's tally 3:51 into overtime prevented that from happening. Nonetheless, those looking for short-term help between the pipes should take notice, as Wedgewood has stopped 69 of the last 72 shots he's faced.