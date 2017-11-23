Wedgewood was forced into action Wednesday against San Jose after starting netminder Antti Raanta suffered an upper-body injury.

Wedgewood entered early in the third period and allowed two goals on 16 shots in a losing effort. The last time the 25-year-old got in the crease was a relief appearance against Winnipeg, which tells you everything about the current goaltending situation. It's unclear how serious Raanta's injury is, but even if he does miss an extended period of time, it's hard to recommend Wedgewood has a suitable replacement. Arizona has struggled all year and the former Devil owns a below-average .909 save percentage in five contests.