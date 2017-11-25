Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Fills in well in net
Wedgewood saved 22 of 24 shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime win over Los Angeles on Friday night.
With Antti Raanta on the sidelines (upper body), Wedgewood put forth an excellent effort today, keeping the Kings to just two goals and helping keep the Coyotes in the game long enough to win. He'll have to repeat this moving forward if he gets other chances in the net.
