Wedgewood will face his former Devils team as the home starter Saturday night.

The Canadian backstop has gone 2-4-2 with a 2.99 GAA and .906 save percentage in nine games since getting shipped from New Jersey in an Oct. 28 trade for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. While his rate stats leave a lot to be desired, he could be motivated to stun the old employer with a quality outing.