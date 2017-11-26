Wedgewood was pulled from Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights after giving up three goals on 17 shots.

Wedgewood had turned in a great performance the night before against Los Angeles and was in tough in a back-to-back situation against the red-hot Golden Knights. With Antti Raanta (upper body) on the sidelines, Wedgewood has moved into the starting role for the time being. The 25-year-old owns a lackluster .903 save percentage through seven appearances, and with Raanta's injury not believed to be serious, he doesn't hold much fantasy value right now.