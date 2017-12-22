Wedgewood will be between the pipes versus Washington on Friday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Wedgewood has given up 12 combined goals on 114 shots in his previous three outings (all losses) for an .895 save percentage. Considering Antti Raanta is performing just as poorly, the 25-year-old Wedgewood could be in line for a few more starts moving forward, although a clash with the Capitals is probably not the ideal time for fantasy owners to utilize him for their lineups.