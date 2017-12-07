Wedgewood will be between the pipes against the Bruins on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Wedgewood will be making his seventh straight appearance in goal, despite posting a 2-3-2 record and 2.50 GAA in those outings. With Antti Raanta (upper body) back to 100 percent, it will be interesting to see who gets the majority of the starts moving forward, but don't be surprised if coach Rick Tocchet opts for more of an even split in order to determine who his long-term netminder is going to be.