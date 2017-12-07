Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets starting nod Thursday
Wedgewood will be between the pipes against the Bruins on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Wedgewood will be making his seventh straight appearance in goal, despite posting a 2-3-2 record and 2.50 GAA in those outings. With Antti Raanta (upper body) back to 100 percent, it will be interesting to see who gets the majority of the starts moving forward, but don't be surprised if coach Rick Tocchet opts for more of an even split in order to determine who his long-term netminder is going to be.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Falls to Knights in overtime•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Continuing in crease•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Shuts out former team•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets draw against former team•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Makes 41 saves in losing effort•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will be in crease Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...