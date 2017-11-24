Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets the start Friday
Wedgewood will be between the pipes at home Friday against the Kings.
Antti Raanta is currently injured, so the Coyotes had no choice but to start Wedgewood. Wedgewood has a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage, which aren't good numbers, but are actually relatively good with how Arizona's netminders have played this season.
