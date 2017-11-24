Wedgewood will be between the pipes at home Friday against the Kings.

Antti Raanta is currently injured, so the Coyotes had no choice but to start Wedgewood. Wedgewood has a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage, which aren't good numbers, but are actually relatively good with how Arizona's netminders have played this season.

