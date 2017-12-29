Wedgewood was beaten six times on 32 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The visitors raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first 11:25 and added an empty-netter late to secure the expected result against an Arizona team playing its second game in as many nights. Wedgewood's fantasy value continues to be minimal due to the abhorrent defensive play in front of him, as he now sports a 4-7-3 record, 3.23 GAA and .897 save percentage.