Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Heading to desert
Wedgewood was traded to the Coyotes in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick to the Devils, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
This is a curious move for the Devils as their top netminder Cory Schneider has been dealing with a lower-body injury and playing poorly -- 3.30 GAA, .907 save percentage -- even when healthy. Wedgewood posted robust peripherals in limited action last season (1.24 GAA, .957 save percentage) but he was always behind both Schneider and Keith Kinkaid in New Jersey and apparently that fifth-round pick was too much for Devils GM Ray Shero to pass up. In Arizona, Wedgewood should at least be able to hold down the No. 2 role and alternate with Antti Raanta (lower body) when the latter is healthy.
