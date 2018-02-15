Wedgewood (concussion) will be the backup to Antti Raanta in Thursday night's home game against the Canadiens.

This is consistent with reports that came out Wednesday, which gave mention to Wedgewood entering concussion protocol and corroborated the notion that he wouldn't be missing any time. The Canadian netminder is 5-9-4 with a 3.45 GAA and .893 save percentage as a secondary option on the worst team in the entire league -- as far as records go, anyway.