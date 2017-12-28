Wedgewood will get the starting nod for Thursday's tilt against Toronto, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The 25-year-old netminder has appeared in 15 games this season, accumulating a .903 save percentage and a 3.02 GAA. Wedgewood has proven to be a serviceable backup at the NHL level, even if he hasn't gathered much fantasy momentum yet.

