Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: In net Saturday
Wedgewood will defend the visiting net Saturday against the Kings.
Wedgewood dropped Thursday's contest against the Stars, allowing three goals on 24 shots to worsen his record on the campaign to 4-8-4 overall. His performance on the road has been even worse, sporting a 1-4-4 mark with a 3.55 GAA and .902 save percentage. Fortunately for him, he faces a Kings club that averages just 2.67 goals per game (24th in NHL) at home this season, giving him a chance to potentially improve on his ratios.
