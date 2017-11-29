Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Makes 24 saves in overtime loss
Wedgewood stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.
Wedgewood's team was able to keep pace with the hosts in an evenly-played contest, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sent the Edmonton fans home happy by beating the 25-year-old netminder with 40 seconds left in overtime. While Arizona's been much better of late with a 4-2-1 record in its past seven games, it's still tough to trust Wedgewood as a fantasy option given the team's league-worst minus-32 goal differential this season.
