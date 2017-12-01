Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Makes 41 saves in losing effort
Wedgewood stopped 41 of 44 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Calgary.
This game was a microcosm of Wedgewood's season, as he played well but didn't produce strong fantasy numbers. He'll likely continue to struggle all season, as the 6-18-4 Arizona club simply doesn't have the personnel to keep up with the opposition most nights.
