Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Makes relief appearance Tuesday
Wedgewood stopped 16 of 17 shots in relief of Antti Raanta on Tuesday against the Jets.
With the defeat, the Coyotes became the first team in NHL history without a regulation win through their first 20 games. While Raanta is being credited with the loss Tuesday, Wedgewood hasn't done much to show he's worth a look in fantasy leagues. The 25-year-old sports a .913 save percentage through four appearances, and even if the Coyotes get back on track, they will be relying heavily on starter Raanta in the cage.
