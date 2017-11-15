Wedgewood stopped 16 of 17 shots in relief of Antti Raanta on Tuesday against the Jets.

With the defeat, the Coyotes became the first team in NHL history without a regulation win through their first 20 games. While Raanta is being credited with the loss Tuesday, Wedgewood hasn't done much to show he's worth a look in fantasy leagues. The 25-year-old sports a .913 save percentage through four appearances, and even if the Coyotes get back on track, they will be relying heavily on starter Raanta in the cage.