Wedgewood will be in goal for Monday's contest with Philadelphia.

Having been a standout netminder in the AHL for the past two seasons, it seems as though Wedgewood will have a chance to play his way to a backup role with the team in the absence of No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta (lower body). While Wedgewood seems to have the chops to cut it in the NHL, it would be tough to justify using him in a fantasy setting when the team playing in front of him has yet to win and is allowing 4.36 goals per game after 11 contests in 2017-18.