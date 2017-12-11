Wedgewood stopped 34 of 37 shots in Sunday's loss to Chicago.

Wedgewood has picked up three straight losses, falling to 3-6-3 on the season with a .909 save percentage. He actually played quite well against Chicago and hasn't looked out of place recently, but some lackluster team play has led to a pileup of losses. Antti Raanta (upper body) is back to full health, so Wedgewood has slotted back into the backup position. He's worth a spot start in some deeper leagues, but it's hard to be too confident given the team's current spot in the standings.

