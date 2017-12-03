Wedgewood stopped all 27 shots he faced in Saturday's win over the Devils.

Wedgewood put on a show against his former club and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process. The 25-year-old advances to 3-4-2 on the season with a .915 save percentage. Arizona's struggles this year certainly make it hard to recommend the backup in the majority of fantasy settings. Don't expect much, but if Wedgewood can build off this showing, he could be worth an occasional spot start.