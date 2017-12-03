Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Shuts out former team
Wedgewood stopped all 27 shots he faced in Saturday's win over the Devils.
Wedgewood put on a show against his former club and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process. The 25-year-old advances to 3-4-2 on the season with a .915 save percentage. Arizona's struggles this year certainly make it hard to recommend the backup in the majority of fantasy settings. Don't expect much, but if Wedgewood can build off this showing, he could be worth an occasional spot start.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets draw against former team•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Makes 41 saves in losing effort•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will be in crease Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Makes 24 saves in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Draws third straight start•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Gets pulled in loss to Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...