Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Starting against Washington
Wedgewood will start on the road against Washington on Monday.
The Coyotes have games Monday and Tuesday, and Wedgewood draws the start in the first of those two contests. Arizona has struggled mightily to prevent goals this season, and Washington's star-laden offense could proof a problem for Wedgewood.
