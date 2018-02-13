Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Starting Tuesday in San Jose
Wedgewood will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Sharks.
Wedgewood has struggled in limited action this season, compiling a 4-9-4 record while posting a sub-par 3.52 GAA and .889 save percentage in 19 appearances. The 25-year-old netminder will look to snap his personal four-game losing streak in a road matchup with a San Jose team that's 15-8-3 at home this campaign.
