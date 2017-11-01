Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Stops 35 in loss
Wedgewood allowed four goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings. Detroit's 40th shot was an empty-netter to seal the game.
Wedgewood didn't play poorly, but winning on consecutive nights was always going to be a tall order considering Arizona was 0-10-1 prior to looking Wedgewood's way in net Monday. The 25-year-old goaltender looks to have established himself as the team's top option with Antti Raanta (lower body) sidelined and should provide no shortage of saves moving forward while also allowing quite a few goals.
More News
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Back for more after triumphant starting debut•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Barely escapes with overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Making start Monday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Will suit up with new team Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Heading to desert•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Recalled by big club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...