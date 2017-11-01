Wedgewood allowed four goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings. Detroit's 40th shot was an empty-netter to seal the game.

Wedgewood didn't play poorly, but winning on consecutive nights was always going to be a tall order considering Arizona was 0-10-1 prior to looking Wedgewood's way in net Monday. The 25-year-old goaltender looks to have established himself as the team's top option with Antti Raanta (lower body) sidelined and should provide no shortage of saves moving forward while also allowing quite a few goals.