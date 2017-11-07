Wedgewood saved 37 of 40 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington.

This was Wedgewood's third start for the Coyotes, and he sports an underwhelming 1-1-1 record with a .909 save percentage and 3.21 GAA. As a result, he offers limited fantasy upside, and especially with Antti Raanta healthy and locked in as the No. 1 netminder. Still, it's not out of the question to consider Wedgewood as a low-priced flier in daily contests or a streaming option in seasonal leagues when he starts against a weak opponent.