Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Struggles in relief
Wedgewood gave up three goals on nine shots in relief during a 6-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.
That's not the way to make a positive impression, and Wedgewood certainly didn't strengthen his case for more starts by performing even worse than starter Antti Raanta. This was merely a night to forget for almost anyone in Arizona.
